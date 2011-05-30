Hackers crack PBS network's website

WASHINGTON -- PBS officials say hackers cracked the network's website, posting a phony story claiming dead rapper Tupac Shakur was alive in New Zealand.

A group that claimed responsibility for the hacking had complained about a recent "Frontline" investigative news program on WikiLeaks, PBS said.

PBS confirmed yesterday that the website had been hacked. The phony story had been taken down as of yesterday morning. It had been posted on the site of the "PBS NewsHour" program.

David Fanning, executive producer of "Frontline," said he was learning of the hacking early yesterday, nearly a week after the program aired its "WikiSecrets" documentary about the leak of U.S. diplomatic cables to the WikiLeaks website. The documentary generated criticism and debate on the program's website in recent days from those sympathetic to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and from those who thought the program was fair, Fanning said.

A group calling itself LulzSec and "The Lulz Boat" on Twitter claimed responsibility and posted a video apparently taunting the network. Taunting messages were also posted on the group's Twitter page targeting "Frontline." -- AP