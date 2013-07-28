House set to back Senate student loan bill

WASHINGTON -- The House is set to go along with a bipartisan Senate compromise that would link college students' interest rates to the financial markets and offer borrowers lower rates this fall.

The Senate bill hews closely to one the House already has passed, and leaders from both parties and in both chambers expect those differences won't stand in the way of quick resolution, perhaps as early as Wednesday. House approval would send the measure to President Barack Obama, who has said he would sign it into law "right away." But critics note that, if the economy improves, as expected, rates could climb higher.

If the Republican-led House consents to the Senate's tinkering with the House's earlier proposal, and Obama signs the legislation before students start returning to campus, families would see better deals on some federal loans this year than they did in 2012. Undergraduates could borrow at rates as low as 3.4 percent for subsidized Stafford loans and 6.8 percent on unsubsidized Stafford loans last year. Graduate students and parents borrowed at 7.9 percent last year.

Both chambers would link the interest rate to the 10-year Treasury note plus an added percentage, based on the type of loan. Each sets caps on how high the loans can go.

But under the Senate bill, once a student or parent takes a loan for the school year the rate would not change. The House bill would make the interest rate variable, meaning it could change every year until the loan is repaid. -- AP