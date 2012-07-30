House to discuss bill to aid farmers

WASHINGTON -- The House, under pressure to extend relief to drought-hit farmers and ranchers before Congress begins its summer recess, is expected to take up legislation next week to revive several expired disaster assistance programs.

The legislation slated to reach the House floor as early as Wednesday would also extend for one year the five-year farm and food act that is set to expire at the end of September.

The legislation would still have to be considered by the Senate before Congress leaves at the end of the week for a five-week recess.

The disaster relief would revive programs that were part of the 2008 farm bill but expired last year.

In particular, they affect cattle, pork and other livestock producers who generally do not participate in the federally subsidized insurance programs that will partly shield corn, soybean and other crop producers from drought damage.

The cost of the legislation, which also covers farm-raised fish and tree-disaster assistance, was put at $621 million over 10 years. That will be paid for by reductions in conservation programs and direct payments to farmers.