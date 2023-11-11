NewsNation/World

Houseboats catch fire on a lake popular with tourists, killing 3 in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Kashmiris look at the debris after a fire gutted several...

Kashmiris look at the debris after a fire gutted several houseboats early morning in the interiors of Dal Lake, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. According to officials all tourists were evacuated and no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is unknown. Credit: AP/Dar Yasin

By The Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India — A massive fire Saturday engulfed several wooden houseboats anchored in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s popular Dal Lake and three charred bodies were recovered from the wreckage, officials said.

Five houseboats and some huts embedded in water were reduced to ashes in the intense blaze that was extinguished after nearly two hours by fire engines sent from Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, said Mir Aqib, a fire officer.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Aqib said some cooking gas cylinders exploded after the blaze started in the houseboats where tourists from outside Kashmir come and stay.

Police are trying to find out whether the bodies were those of tourists or local workers.

Some houseboats anchored nearby were removed from the site, police said.

Boat rides in Dal Lake are very popular with tourists who also stay there during their visit to Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since British colonialists gave them independence in 1947. Both countries claim Kashmir in its entirety and have fought two wars over its control.

Kashmiris work to douse a fire that gutted several houseboats...

Kashmiris work to douse a fire that gutted several houseboats early morning in the interiors of Dal Lake, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. According to officials all tourists were evacuated and no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is unknown. Credit: AP/Dar Yasin

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME