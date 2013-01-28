Ill. to give licenses to illegal immigrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- With a new law signed by the governor, Illinois is the fourth state to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver's license.

Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn signed the legislation Sunday surrounded by hundreds of supporters who say the measure will make Illinois roads safer and expand opportunities for illegal immigrants.

Quinn said people need a way to get to work, drive to the doctor and drive their children to school. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the new law should serve as a model for the nation.

New Mexico and Washington both issue licenses to undocumented immigrants, while Utah issues permits.

Illinois officials say the dissemination of the temporary licenses is expected to begin in November.

The legislation was billed as a public safety measure and had bipartisan support. -- AP