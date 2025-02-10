Correction: Immigration-NYC Migrant Shelter story
NEW YORK — In a Jan. 15 story about the closure of a New York City migrant shelter, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of migrants that have sought city services since the spring of 2022. Nearly 230,000 migrants had come through the city’s intake system as of mid-January, not more than 250,000. The total has since risen to nearly 231,000.
