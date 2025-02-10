NewsNation/World

Correction: Immigration-NYC Migrant Shelter story

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — In a Jan. 15 story about the closure of a New York City migrant shelter, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of migrants that have sought city services since the spring of 2022. Nearly 230,000 migrants had come through the city’s intake system as of mid-January, not more than 250,000. The total has since risen to nearly 231,000.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Can't find a seat on the LIRR? ... Uniondale basketball star ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Can't find a seat on the LIRR? ... Uniondale basketball star ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME