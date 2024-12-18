NewsNation/World

13 die as an Indian navy speedboat crashes into a passenger ferry off Mumbai

By The Associated Press

NEW DELHI — An Indian navy speedboat crashed into a ferry carrying over 100 people to a popular tourist destination off Mumbai on Wednesday, killing at least 13, the navy said.

A navy statement said 99 ferry passengers were rescued. They were on their way to Elephanta Island when the speedboat circled and collided with the ferry “Neelkamal.”

The speedboat was undergoing engine tests and lost control, the statement said.

The dead included one navy personnel and two others on a navy craft, it said.

The tourists were picked up by navy and civilian boats and transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity, the statement said. Four helicopters and 11 naval craft were used in the rescue.

The Elephanta Caves on the island have temples and images from Hindu mythology and are a popular tourist destination off Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

