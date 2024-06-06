The Latest | Israeli strike kills 33 in a Gaza school filled with displaced families

Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 33 people overnight when it hit a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinian families.

Israel claimed Thursday the school was being used as a Hamas compound, without providing evidence. Israel’s military later said it was not aware of any civilian casualties in the strike on the school in Nuseirat refugee camp.

Casualties from the school strike — including 14 children and nine women — were taken to a hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah, as documented by hospital records and an Associated Press journalist. The hospital has already been overwhelmed by a stream of ambulances since Israeli forces launched a new offensive in central Gaza this week.

International pressure has been mounting on Israel to limit civilian bloodshed in its war against Hamas. Spain’s foreign minister announced Thursday that the country would ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Israel strongly denies the accusation.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed by eight months of Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians who are facing widespread hunger. United Nations agencies say over 1 million in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by mid-July.

Israel launched the war after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Around 80 hostages captured on Oct. 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of 43 others.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in an Israeli bombardment of UNRWA school at Nusseirat refugee camp, in front of the morgue of al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, early Thursday, June 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Here's the latest:

EGYPT AND QATAR TELL U.S. THAT HAMAS WILL REPLY TO CEASE-FIRE OFFER IN THE COMING DAYS, ACCORDING TO A U.S. OFFICIAL

WASHINGTON — Egyptian and Qatari mediators have told top Biden administration officials on the ground in the Middle East that they expect Hamas will submit its formal response to the latest hostage and cease-fire offer on the table in the coming days, according to a U.S. official.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said ongoing talks in Doha and Cairo have been constructive, but that Hamas has still not delivered its formal response to a three-phase deal that President Joe Biden outlined last week.

Biden this week dispatched CIA Director Bill Burns to Doha to meet with Qatar’s prime minister about the ongoing negotiations, and his top Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk, to Cairo to meet with Egyptian officials for discussions on the hostage negotiations as well as Israel’s ongoing offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Hamas has said it viewed the offer “positively” and called on Israel to declare an explicit commitment to an agreement that includes a permanent cease-fire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a prisoner exchange and other conditions.