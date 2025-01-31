NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Families welcome news of 3 more male hostages to be released

Israeli soldier Arbel Yehoud, 29, who has been held hostage...

Israeli soldier Arbel Yehoud, 29, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

By The Associated Press

The organization representing families of hostages held in the Gaza strip was celebrating the news that three male hostages would be released Saturday as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli officials and Hamas have said that hostages Yarden Bibas, 35, Keith Siegel, 65, and Ofer Kalderon, 54, would be released Saturday in the fourth round of exchanges in the ceasefire deal that has paused fighting in Gaza.

The Hostages Families Forum said Friday it “welcomes the joyous news.”

“We have both the sacred duty and moral right to bring all our brothers and sisters home,” they said. “We will not give up or stop at any stage until all hostages return home, down to the last one.”

Israeli officials say around 80 hostages remain in Gaza, including three taken captive before Oct. 7, 2023. During the first phase of the ceasefire deal, 33 hostages are set to be released.

On Thursday, Hamas released eight hostages in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The chaotic sight of armed fighters escorting Israeli hostages through a crowd of thousands of onlookers caused Israeli leaders to briefly delay the release of the Palestinian prisoners, underscoring the fragility of the current truce.

