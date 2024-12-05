NewsNation/World

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's request to limit how often he'll testify

In this screen grab image from video provide by the...

In this screen grab image from video provide by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a televised statement Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Jerusalem, Israel. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — An Israeli court on Thursday rejected a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the number of days each week he'll have to testify when he finally takes the the stand in his years-long corruption trial.

Netanyahu's lawyers have made numerous requests to delay his testimony, which is expected to begin next Tuesday and last several weeks.

His lawyers had requested that he testify fewer than three days a week, because of the demands of dealing with the Mideast wars and the fighting in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Jerusalem district court judges ruled on Thursday that they "found no compelling reason” to allow the request.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate scandals in which he is accused of trading favors with powerful media moguls and wealthy associates.

He denies wrongdoing.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Public housing issues ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Public housing issues ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME