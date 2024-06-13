Pro-Palestinian protesters take over Cal State LA building, leaving damage and graffiti

LOS ANGELES — Demonstrators protesting Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza occupied and trashed a building at California State University, Los Angeles, while the campus president was inside but the takeover ended early Thursday without arrests, a spokesperson said.

Protesters barricaded the multistory Student Services Building at 4 p.m. Wednesday with university President Berenecea Johnson Eanes and dozens of other employees inside, said spokesperson Erik Frost Hollins.

Most of the 58 employees got out by 6 p.m. except for a group of administrators who remained until after midnight to manage the situation. The group included Eanes, but Frost Hollins would not say whether the president interacted with the protesters.

“That falls under tactics that we are not discussing at this point,” the spokesperson said.

Most of the protesters left the building around 1:15 a.m. Thursday and returned to an encampment on the campus. A few remaining protesters left when university police ordered them out, Frost Hollins said.

There were no arrests and no injuries were reported, but “interactions” two employees had with protesters were a law enforcement matter, the spokesperson said. No details were released.

The university, meanwhile, announced that all main campus classes and operations would be remote until further notice.

A pro-Palestinian student protester waves a Palestinian flag atop turned over utility carts while awaiting for their divestment demands of California State University, Los Angeles administration on the campus in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Keith Birmingham

Images from the scene showed graffiti on the building, furniture blocking doorways and overturned golf carts, picnic tables and umbrellas barricading the plaza out front.

“We don't have an exact appraisal on it but there was damage to the exterior, the interior, equipment, materials, structure — it was significant damage,” Frost Hollins said.

The CSULA Gaza Solidarity Encampment, a group that has camped near the campus gym for about 40 days, sent an email indicating that members were staging a sit-in in the building, Hollins said.