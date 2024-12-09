NewsNation/World

An explosion at a fuel depot in central Italy kills 2 and injures 9

By The Associated Press

MILAN — A fuel depot exploded in the central Italian region of Tuscan on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring nine, authorities said.

Italy's ENI oil company said the cause of the explosion at the depot in Calenzano, near Florence, was under investigation. It said the flames were confined to a loading area and had not spread to nearby tanks.

Firefighters were at work battling the flames.

Regional train service was interrupted due to the smoke, and people in the area were advised to stay indoors.

