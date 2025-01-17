Italy's government discusses the case of an Italian citizen detained in Venezuela without charges

ROME — The Italian government met on Friday to discuss the case of an Italian national arrested in Venezuela two months ago and held without formal charges, the premier’s office said in a statement.

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani and the Italian Embassy in Caracas have been closely following the situation of Alberto Trentini, a 45-year-old NGO worker that family and friends have lost track of since his arrest.

Officials "are activating all the possible channels for a positive and swift solution,” the statement said, reiterating that the government needs the maximum discretion from the media to favor a positive outcome of the case.

Friday’s meeting included Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, State undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and top intelligence officials.

During the meeting, Tajani had a phone conversation with Trentini’s mother to express the closeness of the government and reassure her over the institutions’ commitment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last week, Italy summoned Venezuela’s chief diplomat in Rome to protest the lack of information on Trentini’s situation.

Trentini's arrest in November took place amid deteriorating relations between Italy and Venezuela.

Italy, along with other countries, did not recognize the victory of Nicolás Maduro in the July 2024 presidential elections considering it illegitimate.