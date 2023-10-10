NewsNation/World

Jamaican politician charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A government official in Jamaica was arrested and charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, police said Tuesday.

Tyrone Guthrie, 45, is councilor of the Truro division in the parish of Westmoreland and was charged after turning himself into police on Monday.

Authorities said the girl went to Guthrie’s home in June to help do his hair and was allegedly raped after she was prevented from leaving upon finishing the job.

Guthrie could not be immediately reached for comment.

The People’s National Party has removed Guthrie from his position.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drago opening arguments ... LGBTQ hotline ... High school football highlights  Credit: Newsday

Santos indicted ... Israel latest ... Pete Davidson at the Paramount ... High school football highlights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drago opening arguments ... LGBTQ hotline ... High school football highlights  Credit: Newsday

Santos indicted ... Israel latest ... Pete Davidson at the Paramount ... High school football highlights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME