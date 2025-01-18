AP Photos: Japanese bathe in icy water at a Tokyo shrine to purify their souls

TOKYO — Dozens of people soaked and splashed themselves in painfully icy cold water on Saturday in a pool at a Tokyo shrine, adhering to Japanese tradition to purify the soul and pray for good health in the new year.

Mostly half-naked men with just white loincloth around their hips and several women in white robes joined the annual cold endurance ritual at the Kanda Myojin, a Shinto shrine in downtown Tokyo.

About 40 participants jogged around the shrine and did some physical exercises to warm up before entering a pool of knee-high water chilled further with big chunks of ice.

Taking turns, each ducked into the pool and poured water over their head, using a wooden bucket while shouting “Ei!” to pump themselves up as other participants and onlookers cheered.

Purification is key to Shinto rituals to keep away evil spirits. Worshipers can also wish for other things, such as traffic safety, success in business or exams and safe childbirth.

Shinto is Japan’s Indigenous religion that dates back centuries and is part of the culture. It is a form of animism that believes in sacred spirits residing in living things and nature.