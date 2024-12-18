Jay-Z's lawyers challenge rapper's inclusion in rape lawsuit after accuser's TV interview

NEW YORK — Jay-Z’s lawyers asked a judge Wednesday to speedily extract the rapper from a lawsuit in which a woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when she was 13.

The unidentified woman recently added Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, to her lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court, alleging that she was attacked by the singers in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

In their court filing Wednesday, Jay-Z's lawyers cited a recent television interview in which the woman acknowledged inconsistencies in her story.

The filing came before Combs appeared for a pretrial hearing in his criminal case. After lawyers discussed evidentiary deadlines, prosecutors told Judge Arun Subramanian that any new charges against the hip-hop mogul before a May trial would require minimal new evidence to be shared among lawyers.

In the criminal case, Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that the Bad Boy Records founder coerced and abused women for years with help from associates and employees. Combs, who has been jailed without bail for three months, hugged his lawyers and touched his heart as he acknowledged his children among spectators.

In the civil case, one of several filed against him, the woman originally asserted that she was raped by Combs at the after-party but did not mention Jay-Z.

Last Friday, NBC aired an interview in which she said she spoke with musicians Benji Madden and his brother at the party, and her father picked her up after the alleged assault. NBC also reported that a representative of the Maddens said they were touring the Midwest during the VMAs, and her father said he does not recall what would have been a drive home of more than five hours.

Jay-Z smiles ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, June 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jay-Z has said the article proves that Tony Buzbee, a personal injury lawyer in Houston, filed a false complaint against him for money and fame. Attorney Teny R. Geragos, representing Combs, has said the TV interview was a part of the “beginning of the end of this shameful money grab.”

In the newly filed court papers, Jay-Z's lawyers wrote that the allegations “have caused incalculable harm to Mr. Carter, his family, his businesses, his employees, and his legacy.”

Buzzbee told The Associated Press via email that the plaintiffs' lawyers planned to respond in court to the latest filing.

“They continue to file meritless motions that are contrary to the rules and which have absolutely no merit,” Buzzbee said.

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Willy Sanjuan

Buzbee announced in October that he represents some 120 people, men and women, with allegations of sexual misconduct against Combs.

Jay-Z and Combs gained fame in the 2000s, emerging as wide-ranging entrepreneurs and two of the world’s wealthiest rappers. Earlier this year, Forbes estimated Jay-Z’s net worth to be $2.5 billion.

The artists have collaborated over the years, with Jay-Z featured on Combs’ debut album, “No Way Out” and Combs appearing on Jay-Z’s sophomore album, “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.”