John H. ‘Jack’ Stockton dies; father of baseball Hall of Famer was 89

SPOKANE, Wash. — The father of basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton has died.

John H. “Jack” Stockton died Saturday at age 89 in Spokane, where he was raised and spent his entire life.

Jack Stockton was a co-founder of Jack and Dan’s tavern, a Spokane institution as a hub for fans of Gonzaga basketball. He sold his share of the bar, located across the street from the Gonzaga campus, in 2006.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the bar was also a gathering place for Utah Jazz fans during John Stockton’s playing days.

The elder Stockton attended Gonzaga, where his son starred in college.

Jack Stockton served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his wife Clementine, who died in 2006 after 50 years of marriage.

Besides son John, he is survived by children Steve, Stacey and Leanne, nine grandchildren and a great-grandson.

The Jazz tweeted condolences to Stockton’s family, saying, “Jack was a valued member of the Jazz family and his loss will be felt by many.”

A funeral Mass is scheduled Friday followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane.