STORY REMOVED: US--Squalid Compound-New Mexico

By The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the trial of members of an extended family in New Mexico on federal kidnapping charges. The story erroneously said four members of the family were convicted. Three members of the family were convicted on kidnapping charges Tuesday.

