Jurors warned in Edwards trial

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The judge in the John Edwards trial abruptly closed the courtroom Friday to talk to attorneys about an issue with a juror and sent the panel home after six days of deliberations with a stern warning not to talk about the case.

U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles did not indicate what the problem was after the 35-minute meeting, but when she reopened the courtroom, she admonished the jury before dismissing them until Tuesday.

"All of your deliberations should take place while you are in the jury room and together," she said. "Don't discuss the case in small groups."

The jury's behavior drew attention Thursday when the four alternates all wore canary-yellow shirts. Friday, they all wore bright red shirts, as did two of the 12 jurors.

One of the alternates, a young woman, has also frequently exchanged smiles with Edwards and nodded enthusiastically during closing arguments last week as the former presidential candidate's lawyer urged them to find his client not guilty.

Kieran J. Shanahan, a former federal prosecutor who has attended the trial, said he has never seen such unusual behavior as the color-coordinated clothing, or a juror so openly flirtatious with a defendant.

"It seems harmless when the alternates are doing it, but if the jurors are doing it, that's a concern," he said. "This case has enough issues already."

Eagles can dismiss an alternate juror without affecting the trial. But if she dismisses one of the 12, deliberations would have to start all over with an alternate, Shanahan said.