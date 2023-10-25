Opening statements set to begin in trial of boat captain for 2019 fire that killed 34 passengers

LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors are set to begin their opening statements Wednesday in the trial of the captain of a scuba dive boat that caught fire in 2019, killing 34 people on board and becoming the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history.

Captain Jerry Boylan is charged with one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as “seaman’s manslaughter” that was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters. He faces 10 years behind bars if convicted.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. His federal public defenders did not return The Associated Press’ repeated requests for comment, and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Twelve jurors and three alternates were sworn in Wednesday morning. Both sides are scheduled to make their opening statements in the afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board blamed Boylan for the tragedy, saying his failure to post a roving night watchman allowed the fire to quickly spread undetected, trapping the 33 passengers and one crew member below.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

U.S. District Court Judge George Wu, as well as federal prosecutors and Boylan’s public defenders, had asked potential jurors about their experiences with fires. Boylan’s team also questioned the prospective jurors what they feeling about the idea behind the phrase “the captain goes down with the ship.”

Family members of those who died, nearly all wearing black, waited anxiously outside the courtroom as jury selection continued for a second day. Opening statements were set to begin after the jury was chosen.

A photo collage of the 34 victims of the Sept. 2, 2019 fire aboard the dive boat, Conception, at Santa Cruz Island, is held by a family member arriving at federal court in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. The trial against Captain Jerry Boylan was underway Tuesday with jury selection. Boylan has pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer. Credit: AP/Damian Dovarganes

The 75-foot (23-meter) boat was anchored off the Channel Islands, 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Santa Barbara, on Sept. 2, 2019, when it caught fire before dawn on the final day of a three-day excursion, sinking less than 100 feet (30 meters) from shore.

Boylan and four crew members sleeping in the upper deck told investigators they tried to save the others but ultimately had to jump overboard to survive. Boylan made a mayday call before abandoning ship.

Those on board included a new deckhand who had landed her dream job and an environmental scientist who did research in Antarctica, along with a globe-trotting couple, a Singaporean data scientist, three sisters, their father and his wife.

Some of the dead were wearing shoes, prompting investigators to believe they were awake and trying to escape. Both exits from the below-deck bunkroom were blocked by flames. While coroner’s reports list smoke inhalation as the cause of death, what exactly started the fire remains unknown. An official cause remains undetermined.

Defendant, Conception's captain Jerry Boylan, right, arrives in federal court in Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Federal prosecutors are seeking justice for 34 people killed in a fire aboard a scuba dive boat called the Conception in 2019. The trial against Boylan began Tuesday with jury selection. Boylan has pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer. Credit: AP/Damian Dovarganes

The inferno spurred changes to maritime regulations, congressional reform and civil lawsuits.

The NTSB faulted the Coast Guard for not enforcing the roving watchman requirement and recommended it develop a program to ensure boats with overnight passengers have a watchman.

Victims’ families have sued the Coast Guard in one of several ongoing civil suits.

At the time of the fire, no owner, operator or charterer had been cited or fined for failure to post a roving patrol since 1991, Coast Guard records showed.

The Coast Guard has since enacted new, congressionally mandated regulations regarding fire detection systems, extinguishers and escape routes, though it has yet to implement others.