Jury to hear evidence in death penalty case

The penalty phase for a former Queens man convicted of killing a Connecticut husband and wife during a jewelry store robbery is getting under way.

A jury is scheduled to start hearing evidence Monday in Bridgeport Superior Court on whether Christopher DiMeo should be put to death.

DiMeo, formerly of Queens, was convicted of fatally shooting Tim and Kim Donnelly in their Fairfield store in February 2005.

Prosecutors must prove there were aggravating factors in the slayings. DiMeo’s lawyers have not disputed that their client shot the couple.

But they say DiMeo was high on heroin and did not go to the store intending to kill anyone. The Connecticut Post reports that the defense has presented a list of about 100 witnesses they may call, including several psychiatrists.