Kelly: Gun checks need mental health component

WASHINGTON -- Gun control activist Mark Kelly said Sunday a proposed national gun background bill under discussion in the Senate should include better access to mental health records that could prevent psychologically disturbed people from obtaining guns.

Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, said the man who severely wounded Giffords could not have bought the guns he wielded if a background check had exposed his mental problems.

Jared Loughner pleaded guilty to shooting Giffords and killing six people in Tucson in January 2011. Case records released last week showed Loughner passed a background check despite evidence of his agitated mental state.

Kelly pressed for the background check proposal on Fox News Sunday. -- AP