A Kenyan man gets 50 years in prison for the murder of a gay rights activist

NAIROBI, Kenya — The housemate of an LGBTQ+ activist in Kenya sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday for the murder of Edwin Chiloba, whose mutilated body was discovered in a metal box almost two years ago.

The High Court sitting in Eldoret found Jacktone Odhiambo guilty in the January 2023 killing that drew global attention to attitudes toward gay rights in largely conservative Kenya, where President William Ruto has called gay rights a nonissue and sex between men is illegal.

Chiloba had been widely known in Kenya’s LGBTQ+ community for his activism against discrimination.

Odhiambo denied killing his housemate despite samples of his DNA being found on the victim’s body. He can appeal the sentencing. DNA evidence indicated the two men had an intimate physical relationship, but the court gave no finding on the motive for the killing.

During the trial, witnesses testified about hearing the housemates in an argument and seeing Odhiambo later move the metal box.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi said during the ruling that Odhiambo had planned the murder, waiting until the two returned home from a nightclub. Chiloba had marks on his hands showing that he tried to fight back, Nyakundi said.

LGBTQ+ people have decried discrimination and attacks in Kenya, but police ruled out the possibility that the killing was a hate crime.