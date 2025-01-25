Senate votes on confirming Noem as Trump's homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON — The Senate is voting to confirm Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary, putting the South Dakota governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and President Donald Trump's plans to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Republicans threatened to keep the Senate working through the weekend to install the latest member of Trump's national security team. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The Senate was voting on Noem's confirmation mid-Saturday.

Noem, a Trump ally who is in her second term as governor, received some support from Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when it voted 13-2 to advance her nomination earlier in the week. Republicans, who already hold the votes necessary to confirm her, have also expressed confidence in her determination to lead border security and immigration enforcement.

“Fixing this crisis and restoring respect for the rule of law is one of President Trump and Republicans’ top priorities,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Friday. “And it’s going to require a decisive and committed leader at the Department of Homeland Security. I believe Kristi has everything it takes to undertake this task."

Democrats are split on how to handle border enforcement and immigration under Trump, with some warming to his hard-line stand.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Still, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he would vote against Noem. He pointed to “bipartisan solutions to fix the mess at our border," adding that Noem “seems headed in the wrong direction.”

The homeland security secretary oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Citizenship and Immigration Services. Beyond those agencies, the department is also responsible for securing airline transportation, protecting dignitaries, responding to natural disasters and more.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of Homeland Security, is sworn in before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Trump is planning major changes to how the department functions, including involving the military in immigration enforcement and reshaping the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those plans could immediately put Noem in the spotlight after the new president visited recent disaster sites in North Carolina and California on Friday.

During her Senate hearing, Noem was repeatedly asked by Democratic senators whether she would administer disaster aid to states even if Trump asked her not to.

Noem avoided saying she would defy the president, but she told lawmakers, “I will deliver the programs according to the law and that it will be done with no political bias.”

Six people cycled through as homeland security secretary during Trump's first four years in office.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump reacts with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem after dancing to the song "Y.M.C.A." at a campaign town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds, Oct. 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pa. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Noem, who held her state's lone U.S. House seat for eight years before becoming governor in 2019, has risen in the GOP by tacking closely with Trump. At one point, she was even under consideration to be his running mate.

Her political stock took a momentary dip, however, when she released a book last year containing an account of her killing her hunting dog, as well as a false claim that she once met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

If confirmed, she would be tasked with delivering on Trump's favorite issue, border security. The president's goals of deporting millions of people who entered the country illegally could put Noem, with her experience governing a rural state and growing up on a farm, in a difficult position. In South Dakota, many migrants, some in the country without permanent legal status, power the labor-heavy jobs that produce food and housing.

She has so far pledged to faithfully execute the president's orders and copied his talk of an “invasion” at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Noem joined other Republican governors who sent National Guard troops to Texas to assist Operation Lone Star, which sought to discourage migrants. Her decision was especially criticized because she accepted a $1 million donation from a Tennessee billionaire to cover some of the deployment cost.

Noem said she opted to send National Guard troops “because of this invasion," adding that “it is a war zone down there.”