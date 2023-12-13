NewsNation/World

Multiple injuries reported in nighttime missile attack on Ukrainian capital

A man walks past menorah after lighting candles marking the fifth night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

By The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s capital came under another missile attack early Wednesday, resulting in multiple injuries and damaged buildings, officials said.

A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv at 3 a.m. as the city's air defenses were activated for the second time this week.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Kitschko said on Telegram that debris from intercepted missiles fell in the eastern Dniprovskyi district, injuring at least five people, three of whom were hospitalized. He said a residential building and several cars were on fire.

On Monday, a Russian missile attack destroyed several homes on the outskirts of Kyiv and left more than 100 households temporarily without electricity.

