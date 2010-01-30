Lightning strike grounds Fla.-bound plane in Ala.

(AP) — An airport official says a U.S. Airways flight was struck by lightning on its way to Florida, forcing the plane and its 73 passengers to divert to Alabama.

Montgomery Regional Airport spokeswoman Lynn Cox said Saturday that the flight was grounded after 9:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, where the passengers had been given overnight accommodations.

U.S. Airways spokeswoman Liz Landau said the flight was being operated by Republic Airlines and left from Charlotte, N.C. She said a majority of passengers accepted the airline's offer to make the three-hour drive to Pensacola by limousine but a few opted to await another flight.

Cox and Landau said there were no injuries but did not know the extent of damage to the plane.

Landau said the plane will be taken to Pittsburgh for inspection.