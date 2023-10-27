Live Updates | Search for suspected shooter prompts dread in Maine

At least 18 people were killed in shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, sparking a massive search for the suspect. Late Thursday, heavily armed law enforcement backed by a police helicopter had surrounded a home and told anyone who might be inside to surrender, but authorities eventually left without indicating anyone had been taken into custody. Follow for live updates.

WHAT TO KNOW

— Authorities are searching towns, forests and waterways for the suspect.

— Here’s what we know about the suspect and where the shooting happened.

— Social media posts spread an incorrect photo of the Maine suspect.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— Maine passed a law to try to prevent mass shootings, but some say more is needed.

— The shooting is the 36th mass killing in the United States this year.

Jess Paquette expresses her support for her city in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings at a restaurant and bowling alley, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police continue their manhunt for the suspect. Authorities urged residents to lock themselves in their homes and schools announced closures on Thursday. Credit: AP/Robert F. Bukaty

— Authorities haven't released the names of the 18 people killed, but family members confirmed their deaths.

SEARCH FOR SUSPECTED SHOOTER PROMPTS DREAD IN MAINE

The ongoing search for Robert Card, an Army reservist who authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine, has prompted dread around the state.

Much of Thursday’s search focused on a large property belonging to one of Card’s relatives in rural Bowdoin, where concerned locals said Card could have the upper hand in navigating the rural, wooded area that he knows well.

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

In Portland, some restaurants and bars closed their doors, bringing an unusual early evening quiet to the typically bustling downtown of the state’s largest city.

One popular seafood joint posted a sign on its door saying it would remain closed while the staff awaited word on the manhunt. Another restaurant canceled reservations Thursday “for the safety of our guests and staff.”

LEWISTON SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED FRIDAY, SUPERINTENDENT SAYS

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Public Schools will be closed again on Friday, according to a post by Superintendent Jake Langlais on the district’s website.

“We remain in a shelter in place situation,” the post said. “We will not open buildings or run bus transportation.”

The superintendent said students and staff have been directly impacted by the shooting and the events since 7 p.m. Wednesday are “unimaginable.”

School officials in Maine’s largest city of Portland will decide by 5 a.m. Friday whether to open based on information received from police, according to a post on the district’s website.

Bates College in Lewiston also canceled classes Friday and postponed the inauguration of the school’s first Black president, Garry Jenkins, the school's website said.