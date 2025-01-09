As Los Angeles wildfires rage, ways Long Islanders can give

Long Islanders seeking to help residents of Los Angeles and the surrounding area as multiple wind-whipped wildfires continued to rage into Thursday can choose from a wide-range of nonprofits. From food and clothing to medical and pet supplies, the needs are many, and so are the ways to send a financial donation.

Emergency shelter: The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has opened an emergency shelter for displaced residents, where they will be provided "food, water, health and emotional support services" according to the organization’s website.

Donations can be made online or by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Food: World Central Kitchen

The relief team for chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen has mobilized "to provide immediate relief in the form of sandwiches and water" to first responders and affected families "as we identify all areas of need," the nonprofit announced on its website.

Donations can be made on the website.

Medical equipment: Direct Relief

Direct Relief, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit, that deploys medical equipment to disaster areas, is providing emergency medical supplies for first responders and displaced residents, as well as N95 masks and other respiratory protection equipment "to mitigate health risks from smoke exposure," according to the nonprofit’s website.

Donations can be made on the website.

Financial support: The California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation’s Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund helps those affected by wildfires in the state. The Sacramento-based nonprofit "is working with local fire agencies and community-based organizations to provide direct financial support to impacted residents as details of the damage emerge," according to its website.

Donations to the California Fire Foundation’s Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund can be made on the website.

General emergency aid: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Southern California Division is collaborating with government and nonprofit agencies to provide necessities to first responders and people in California affected by the fires.

"Wildfire survivors need immediate help," the organization’s website reads. "Your donation provides critical aid — shelter, food, and support — through our Emergency Disaster Fund or helps meet urgent needs across Southern California."

Donations to The Salvation Army that directly support first responders and those forced to evacuate due to the wildfires can be made on the website.

Aid for pets: Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane, is accepting donations to help pets and wild animals affected by the fires. The Eaton fire, which broke out Tuesday evening in Eaton Canyon, in the hills a few miles north of Pasadena, had led to the deaths of five people and burned at least 10,600 acres by late Wednesday, including several homes.

Donations can be made on its website.

With AP