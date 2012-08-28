Low-key opening for GOP convention

TAMPA, Fla. -- Republicans staged a remarkably subdued opening to Mitt Romney's national convention yesterday, mindful about uncorking a glittery political celebration as Tropical Storm Isaac surged menacingly toward New Orleans and the northern Gulf Coast.

"Our thoughts are with the people that are in the storm's path and hope that they're spared any major destruction," said Romney, the man seeking to defeat Democratic President Barack Obama.

Romney commented briefly at his summer home in New Hampshire. He is to travel to Tampa Tuesday, the day his wife is scheduled to speak.

The convention's first session lasted scarcely a minute, just long enough for the party's chairman, Reince Priebus, to rap a gavel and declare the gathering open. As he did, high above the floor, numbers began flashing across an electronic tally board labeled "Debt from Convention Start," meant to show the government steadily borrowing under Obama's leadership throughout the convention.

Opinion polls made the presidential race nearly even as Republicans launched their convention, although it appeared Obama had a slim advantage in battleground states where the election is most likely to be decided.

The economy is the No. 1 issue by far in the polls, and Romney's surrogates are seeking to make sure the campaign focus stays fixed on it.

Officials decided earlier in the week to scrap nearly all of the opening day's program when it appeared that Isaac might make a direct hit on Tampa. That put Romney's formal nomination off by a day until today. Weather permitting, he delivers his acceptance speech Thursday night.