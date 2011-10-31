Madoff son didn't suspect father of Ponzi scheme

Andrew Madoff says he never suspected his financier father of running a Ponzi scheme because he grew up hearing what a legend he was.

He says people had an incredible vision of Bernard Madoff as a "spectacularly skillful trader."

Andrew Madoff made his comments Monday during an appearance with his mother, Ruth, and his fiancée, Catherine Hooper, on NBC's "Today" show.

Their appearance coincided with the publication of "Truth and Consequences" by Laurie Sandell. It contains extensive interviews with family members.

Andrew Madoff says the book provided an opportunity to say in their own words what had really happened, and "to speak to the thousands of victims I don't know."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ruth Madoff says she doesn't miss her husband. She says: "The villain of all this is behind bars."