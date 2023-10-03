NewsNation/World

Major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniors

By The Associated Press

SOUTHGATE, Mich. — A major fire spread through an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit on Tuesday, severely damaging the roof and forcing crews to fight the flames with aerial hoses.

TV stations posted video of fire ripping through the roof at a cross-shaped complex known as the Meadows of Southgate. It appears to have three floors.

It was not immediately known how many people live there or whether there were any injuries. Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene, WDIV-TV reported.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Northport could sell 3 schools … Airline adds seasonal flights to Florida … Breast cancer walk  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Not guilty plea in deadly crash ... Northport could sell 3 schools ... Vaxmobile ... Central LI fall fun

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Northport could sell 3 schools … Airline adds seasonal flights to Florida … Breast cancer walk  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Not guilty plea in deadly crash ... Northport could sell 3 schools ... Vaxmobile ... Central LI fall fun

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME