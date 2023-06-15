NewsNation/World

Man attacks 2 women near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany, killing one

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — A man attacked two women near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, killing one, authorities said Thursday.

Police said the women were attacked Wednesday afternoon near the popular tourist site and the man fled but was arrested. They did not have details of exactly what happened.

Prosecutors in nearby Kempten said Thursday that one of the two women died, German news agency dpa reported.

Streaming Now
Gun in Freeport school … Lido Beach sinkhole fixed … Mets beat Yankees Credit: Newsday

Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Gun in Freeport school … Lido Beach sinkhole fixed … Mets beat Yankees Credit: Newsday

Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime