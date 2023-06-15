Man attacks 2 women near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany, killing one
BERLIN — A man attacked two women near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, killing one, authorities said Thursday.
Police said the women were attacked Wednesday afternoon near the popular tourist site and the man fled but was arrested. They did not have details of exactly what happened.
Prosecutors in nearby Kempten said Thursday that one of the two women died, German news agency dpa reported.
Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist
Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist