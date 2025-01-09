NewsNation/World

Suspect arrested in the killing of a Wisconsin woman and two girls

This still image from video provided by WKOW-TV shows law...

This still image from video provided by WKOW-TV shows law enforcement officials on the scene where three people were found dead in a home in New Lisbon, Wis., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Authorities said Thursday that they captured a man wanted in the killing of a Wisconsin woman and two girls.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the suspect was arrested Thursday. It didn't specify how or where, but it noted that there was an “increased law enforcement presence” in Elroy, a small city about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from New Lisbon, where the killings occurred. It didn’t provide further details about the arrest but said it would later.

Elizabeth Kolba, 33, and two girls ages 12 and 13 were found shot to death at a house in New Lisbon on Dec. 30. The suspect knew the victims, according to a criminal complaint.

Area law enforcement had been searching for the suspect since the killings with the help of the FBI and federal marshals.

