Man charged after cooking own meal at Denny’s

A man who claimed to be the new manager of a Denny’s restaurant in Wisconsin then cooked himself a cheeseburger and fries is facing charges.

Police say 52-year-old James Summers, wearing a tie and carrying a briefcase, claimed he was sent by Denny’s corporate office Tuesday to be the new manager at the restaurant in Madison. The current manager told him he must have the wrong restaurant. Summers told her she apparently had not received the memo about the change in leadership.

Authorities say the manager called her supervisors while Summers helped himself to a meal. WISC-TV says police were summoned and took Summers into custody. Officers say they found a stun gun on his belt. Summers is charged with disorderly conduct, drug possession and possessing an electric weapon.