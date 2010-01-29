Man-made snow makes way for real flakes in NC town

(AP) — A North Carolina town's plan to truck in 30 tons of snow for a man-made winter wonderland has been canceled because it looks like Mother Nature will come through with the real stuff.

Cary decided to call off its weekend "Winter Wonderland" event Friday because forecasters say up to 7 inches of snow could fall in town by Saturday night.

The plan was to cover a hill in a Cary park with about 10 inches of snow. The town sold 600 tickets at $10 each for Saturday and Sunday.

But town officials say it didn't seem fair to keep the money if everybody in the area gets snow for free.

If the snow does fall, Cary plans to refund the tickets and cancel the event. But if forecasters are wrong, the town will announce a new date for the event next week.