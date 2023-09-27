Man serving sentence for attacking parents fails to return to halfway house and considered escapee

MOUNT LAUEL, N.J. — A man serving a prison sentence for attacking and seriously injuring his parents more than two decades ago remains missing Wednesday, several days after he failed to return to the halfway house where he was living.

Edward Berbon, 54, was assigned to a halfway house in Camden County and had been working in Mount Laurel since March, state corrections officials said. He failed to return to the halfway house on Saturday and is now considered an escapee.

Authorities said they had no information about whether he poses a threat to the community.

Berbon, who had previously served prison sentences for theft and robbery, attacked his parents at their home in Hamilton Township, Mercer County in July 2004, just hours after he had been released from prison. It remains unclear what spurred those attacks.

Both parents survived.