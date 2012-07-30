Mayor changes mind about creating parking spot

The mayor of Logansport has decided to turn a parking spot he created for his yellow Chevrolet Corvette after receiving a parking ticket into a spot for handicapped individuals visiting the City Building.

Mayor Ted Franklin tells the Pharos-Tribune he made the decision because the issue had become a "distraction" because of media attention. He created a parking space last week in the area previously reserved for police, putting up a sign reading "Mayor Parking Only." He did that after he was ticketed by police when the nose of his Corvette was sticking into a no-parking zone.

Franklin says it's time to grow up and to "stop playing the game."

