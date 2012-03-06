McWashington? Presidential McNugget sells for $8K

Call it McWashington.

A Nebraska woman has sold a three-year-old McDonald's Chicken McNugget that resembles President George Washington for $8,100 on eBay.

The Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/z2wK9S ) in Iowa says bidding ended just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Rebekah Speight of Dakota City sold the McNugget to raise money for a drive to raise $15,000 and send 50 children to summer church camp in Sioux City.

Speight says her children didn't eat the chicken during a McDonald's visit three years ago. She was about to toss it, then spotted Washington's resemblance. Speight stashed the McNugget in her freezer.

eBay had temporarily taken down the auction last month because it violated rules regulating expired food.

She later received an email saying the site was "willing to make exceptions to help your cause."