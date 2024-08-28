NewsNation/World

Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after he falls through ceiling of Memphis home

This photo provided by U.S. Marshals shows debris covering the...

This photo provided by U.S. Marshals shows debris covering the ground of a private home after fugitive Deario Wilkerson was captured by U.S. Marshals after trying to hide in the attic and fell through the ceiling on Aug. 26, 2024 in Memphis. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee was arrested after he fell through the ceiling of a home where he was hiding, authorities said.

Deario Wilkerson, 20, was arrested Monday in Memphis by a U.S. Marshals Service task force that looks for fugitives in West Tennessee.

Wilkerson had been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in the fatal shooting of Troy Cunningham in Memphis on April 2, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The task force had tracked Wilkerson to a Memphis home and surrounded the house. Wilkerson, who was hiding in the attic, was arrested after he fell through the ceiling, the Marshals Service said. He was not hurt.

Online court records did not show if Wilkerson had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME