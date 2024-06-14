Aides' vehicle in a convoy carrying Mexico's next president involved in a crash that killed 1

MEXICO CITY — A highway accident Friday involving an SUV carrying aides to Claudia Sheinbaum, who won Mexico’s June 2 presidential elections, has resulted in at least one fatality. Sheinbaum was not injured.

Sheinbaum’s spokesman said the advance car hit another vehicle on a highway in the northern state of Coahuila, and that one person in the other car was killed. Several Sheinbaum aides were being treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Sheinbaum was traveling in another vehicle in the convoy well behind the advance car and was not injured. While she has not yet been formally declared president-elect, she won by a wide margin and a formal declaration of her victory is expected soon.

The accident happened near the city of Monclova, Coahuila, near where Sheinbaum was scheduled to accompany President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on her first tour after the elections, observing efforts to recover the remains of 63 miners killed in a 2006 coal mine accident.

Mexican authorities said this week they have found the remains of some miners at the Pasta de Conchos mine, which is located about 85 miles (140 kilometers) north of Monclova.

Sheinbaum belongs to López Obrador's Morena party. López Obrador, who leaves office on Sept. 30, has long used his weekends to tour federal projects in outlying states, while Sheinbaum's political career has been largely limited to Mexico City.

Sheinbaum and López Obrador later both arrived and spoke at a meeting near the old mine where the recovery efforts are being carried out.