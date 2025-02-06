Chris Swanson, prominent sheriff and Democrat, announces run for Michigan governor

FLINT, Mich. — Chris Swanson, the high-profile sheriff of Michigan's Genesee County, is launching a Democratic bid to become the battleground state's next governor.

First elected sheriff of Michigan’s fifth-largest county in 2020, Swanson’s gubernatorial bid — announced Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press — marks his full leap into politics after gaining national attention for marching with protesters in 2020 and speaking at the Democratic National Convention last August.

His candidacy comes as the Democratic Party seeks a new kind of candidate who can address top voter concerns such as immigration and public safety, issues Swanson plans to make central to his campaign.

“As a sheriff, I take care of people. I protect people, I serve and I bring folks together,” Swanson said. “We’ve done that in Genesee County. Now, it’s time to do it for the entire state of Michigan and all 10 million people.”

Michigan’s race to replace Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the high-profile Democrat facing term limits, is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested political battles of 2026.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Swanson will join Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the Democratic primary, with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II mulling a potential bid. On the Republican side, Aric Nesbitt, the top GOP state Senate leader, has announced his candidacy, with U.S. Rep. John James also considered to be a potential contender. Detroit’s once-Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan further shook up the race by entering as an independent.

“It’s going to be a wide-open race,” said Adrian Hemond, a political strategist in Michigan. “All of the potential candidates on the Democrats’ side have some strong points, but they all have pretty obvious weaknesses as well.”

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson talks during a news conference, Jan. 28, 2025 in Flint, Mich. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

The biggest question surrounding Swanson’s campaign is whether he can compete in the primary against a candidate like Benson, who has won multiple statewide races and raised millions of dollars. Swanson remains largely unknown outside his county — 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Detroit — and Democratic circles.

Still, the sheriff's appeal as a non-traditional candidate could resonate in a battleground state like Michigan, where winning requires broad, cross-party support. In the 2024 election, Swanson was reelected with 65% of the vote in Genesee County — running nearly 14 percentage points ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“911 calls come in. You don’t ask if they’re Democrat or Republican. White, black, rich, poor. You take care of people,” said Swanson. “And I think in today’s world, especially in the state, that’s what people want. They want leaders that can inspire.”

A recent typical day for Swanson included a press conference to announce an operation that led to the arrest of two Honduran immigrants for entering the country illegally. He then hurried upstairs to meet with jail inmates enrolled in an education program he launched in 2020 and that's gaining national acceptance.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson talks during a news conference, Jan. 28, 2025 in Flint, Mich. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

In one corner, men immersed themselves in virtual reality headsets, while others played cards or exchanged light-hearted banter with Swanson. Focused on inmate rehabilitation, the educational program has been studied by Harvard, replicated by the National Sheriffs’ Association and is being adopted in correctional facilities across the U.S..

Swanson's law enforcement approach first drew national headlines in May of 2020, days after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man.

At a protest in Flint, the largest city in Genesee County, Swanson removed his riot gear and marched alongside demonstrators. Swanson said this month that police had planned for a different response, but “as I was walking up, I thought, there’s got to be a better way.”

Swanson’s quick decision drew praise from prominent Democrats, including Whitmer and former President Barack Obama. It also helped propel him to an appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August, where he wore his sheriff's uniform and endorsed Harris in a brief speech.

The appearance was a rare show of law enforcement support for the then-vice president. Sheriffs in Michigan and across the country frequently aligned themselves with Donald Trump during his tough-on-crime, anti-illegal immigration presidential campaign.

“No party owns law enforcement. Law enforcement is part of the people,” said Swanson, who said that the D.N.C. appearance cost him lifelong friendships.

Swanson’s background could boost his appeal in a general election, especially as immigration remains a top voter concern this year. However, he may face challenges in the Democratic primary, where some in the party have made calls to reform law enforcement and even “defund the police.”

Swanson’s chances in the primary could improve if Gilchrist enters the race, potentially splitting voters between the more traditional options of the Democratic secretary of state and lieutenant governor.

“It’s time that we have a different type of candidate coming through the system, not just the next one up," said Swanson. “People, I think, are hungry for something new and fresh. Certainly the party is. And I’m that person.”