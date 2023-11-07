Military-ruled Myanmar hosts joint naval exercise with Russia, its close ally and top arms supplier

BANGKOK — The military-run Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar is holding its first joint naval exercise with Russia, state media reported Tuesday, with the two nations carrying out maneuvers in the Andaman Sea.

Reports in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said that the maritime security exercise between Myanmar and Russia was being held Tuesday to Thursday 157 kilometers (85 miles) west of Myeik in Myanmar’s far south. Some Russian navy vessels sailed from Yangon to take part, state television MRTV reported Tuesday.

The three-day joint drill involves aircraft and naval vessels from the two countries, and focuses on defending against threats from air, sea and land as well as other maritime security measures, the reports said.

Russia is a major supporter and arms supplier of Myanmar’s military government, which was installed after the army seized power and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Russia defends Myanmar’s military government in international forums, and the ruling generals return the favor by generally supporting Moscow’s foreign policy agenda.

Myanmar has been treated as a pariah state by many Western nations since the takeover and the violent suppression of protests against it, which has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians and given rise to an armed resistance movement that battles the army in many parts of the country.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing met on Monday with Russian Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, the commander-in-chief of Russia’s navy, at Thilawa port in the southern part of Yangon, where a welcome ceremony was held for a group of Russian navy ships.

Min Aung Hlaing was briefed about the capacity of Russian weapons, the installation of modern systems and facts about an anti-submarine helicopter, the reports said.

In this photo released from the The Military True News Information Team on Nov. 6, 2023, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, center, leader of ruling military council, salute while inspect guard of honor from Russian Navy during opening ceremony of first Myanmar Russia Maritime Security Exercise at Thilawa port in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: AP

Tom Andrews, the U.N. independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar, in a report in May to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council identified $406 million in weapons and material that went to the Myanmar military from Russia, $267 million from China, $254 million from Singapore, $51 million from India and $28 million from Thailand.

Since the 2021 takeover, the report said, 28 Russian private and state-owned companies have transferred fighter jets and their spare parts, advanced missile systems, reconnaissance and attack drones, attack helicopters and other systems to the military.

Russian-made fighter jets are used in attacks on pro-democracy guerrilla fighters and ethnic armed groups that also are battling army rule.

As an example of what he called the military’s brutality, Andrews pointed to its April 11 air strike using a Russian Yak-130 fighter jet on a ceremony in northern Myanmar attended by some 300 opponents of army rule, which was quickly followed by an attack by Russian Mi-35 helicopters on those who came to help. He said at least 160 people were killed, including many children.

In this photo released from the The Military True News Information Team on Nov. 6, 2023, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, right side on stage, leader of ruling military council, salute to guard of honor from Russian Navy during opening ceremony of first Myanmar Russia Maritime Security Exercise at Thilawa port in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: AP

The exercises come at a time when Myanmar’s military is facing the coordinated offensives of the pro-democracy resistance fighters and ethnic minority armed organizations hat have seized strategic towns in the northern region of Sagaing and Shan state in the east.