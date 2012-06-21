Minn. woman finds $5,000 ring in secondhand pants

A Minnesota woman has found a diamond ring worth at least $5,000 in a pair of secondhand pants, but says she can't bring herself to keep it.

Deb Thompson of Ham Lake, Minn., is working with Goodwill to try to find the ring's original owner.

The 53-year-old bought the pants for $3.99 Monday at a Goodwill store in Coon Rapids. She says when she found the ring in the pocket, all she could think was, "Wow."

A jeweler estimates the ring is worth between $5,000 and $6,500.

Thompson says she can't keep the ring. She tells KSTP-TV she wants to find the owner so she can hear the story of how the ring got there.

Goodwill spokeswoman Lisa Ritter says the owner still hadn't been identified as of Thursday.