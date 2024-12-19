NewsNation/World

Michigan woman, 66, reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park

By The Associated Press

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities continue to search for a Michigan woman reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service officials said 66-year-old Martha Anne Overholser was last seen at Mather Point on the canyon’s South Rim on Dec. 10 and later failed to return on a commercial bus tour.

Authorities said Overholser is believed to have walked west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

Overholser is a resident of Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan, near the Canadian border.

Park officials released a missing person’s flyer about her on Thursday.

