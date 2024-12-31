Investigators believe missing Alabama toddler died months ago

FAYETTE, Ala. — The mother of a missing Alabama toddler told investigators that the boy died and that his body was kept in a bag in a storage shed before being moved, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday against the woman.

Authorities do not know where 1-year-old Kahleb Collins’ remains were moved and are still looking for them.

Investigators believe he died in September or October, according to the complaint, but his disappearance came to authorities attention only after a car crash on Dec. 8 that killed his father and 2-year-old sister. His mother, Wendy Pamela Bailey, was injured in the crash.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday on charges of child abuse, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities also charged Bailey with criminally negligent homicide because her 2-year-old daughter was not in a child restraint in the Dec. 8 crash.

Court records did not indicate whether she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Investigators believe the boy’s father, Steven Bradley “Brad” Collins, had physically abused Kahleb, according to the court records. The charges accuse the mother of failing to report or intervene in the abuse and of knowing about his body being placed in an outdoor storage shed.

Investigators have not said how they believe the child died or who disposed of his body.

The complaint details some of the alleged abuse. It noes that in July, Steven Collins sent Bailey pictures of the bloodied boy hanging from a rope and of him lying bruised on the floor.

Investigators said he then sent messages saying, “He want move” and “I’m so sorry” and finally “He moving.” Investigators said Bailey replied, “He just looks wore out and tired and hopefully that’s all.”

The child’s father was driving during the fatal Dec. 8 crash, investigators said.