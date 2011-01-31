Mom accused of killing 2 kids impaired in crash

Police say the Florida woman accused of killing her two teenagers

showed signs of drug impairment after a November car crash.

A Florida Highway Patrol report released Monday said Julie Powers Schenecker had dilated pupils with no reaction to light and “mush-mouthed speech” after she hit a vehicle towing a trailer.

Officers didn’t do a field sobriety test because she was taken to the hospital. When officers went to the hospital to obtain a blood sample, Schenecker had already checked out.

She was charged with careless driving.

Police say Schenecker fatally shot her 16-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son last week. She told detectives they were being “mouthy.”

Schenecker appeared in court Monday on two counts of first-degree murder.

Schenecker was investigated in November when she was accused of child abuse, according to a record released Monday by Tampa police.

The statement said Schenecker’s daughter, Calyx, told a counselor that her mother had hit her in the face. The report also said the girl was seeing a counselor “for verbal abuse towards her mom.” The teen told officers that her mother struck her several times.

Schenecker was found Friday by police sitting on her back porch, covered in blood.

Police said she told detectives that she shot the children because they were “mouthy.”