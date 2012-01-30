More 400 enter fishing tourney, only 1 catch made

Participants in a Michigan charity ice fishing tournament brought home a different kind of fish tale.

The Daily Press of Escanaba reports (http://bit.ly/w28jVm) only one fish was caught by the more than 400 kids and adults participating in this weekend's Jig It Ice Fishing Extravaganza at Escanaba Yacht Harbor in the Upper Peninsula.

Big Brother Big Sisters of Delta County sponsored the fundraiser and Jason M. Pepin of Escanaba had the lone fishing success during the competition. The perch he caught weighed 4.5 ounces and netted a $3,000 first place prize.

The group's executive director Tanya Schuster says some people reported seeing fish swimming in the water, but they weren't biting.

Schuster says the event to help fund area mentoring programs is "more fun when you do catch fish."