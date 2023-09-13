NewsNation/World

More than a dozen people are feared dead in a massive fire at an apartment building in Hanoi

Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday, Sept....

Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Authorities said "many" people had been killed after a fire broke out in the apartment block. Credit: AP/Nhan Huu Sang

By The Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam — Around a dozen people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, state media said on Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started late Tuesday and 54 of the 70 people who were rescued from the building were hospitalized with injuries, the report said.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact death toll.

The fire has been extinguished but rescue operations are continuing.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME