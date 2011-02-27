N.J. guv compliments first lady's health efforts

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who says he's struggled with a weight problem most of his life, thinks first lady Michelle Obama is doing well to speak in favor of healthy eating and exercise.

Her national initiative targeting childhood obesity has drawn criticism from some conservatives who see it as an example of the government trying to exert more control over people's lives.

Christie tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that he doesn't have a problem with the initiative and calls the criticism "unnecessary." The Republican governor does say that the government shouldn't be deciding what people can and can't eat.

Christie says that encouraging kids to eat better is "a really good goal."