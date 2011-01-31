Napolitano touts U.S. border safety

Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano says U.S. communities on the border with Mexico are safer than most Americans believe.



Napolitano on Monday also warned Mexican drug cartels to keep violence on their side of the border.



She says those who don’t, “will be met with an overwhelming response.” Napolitano was at the University of Texas at El Paso, across the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.



She says that U.S. apprehensions of illegal immigrants fell 30 percent in the last two years, while deportations exceeded 779,000.